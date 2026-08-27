The increase came after MPBW completed repairs on more than 600 of the 890 verified pipeline leaks inherited from the previous operator.

The city government, led by Mayor Florida “Ate Rida” Robes, welcomed the higher water production, faster repairs and decline in customer complaints as signs of gradual improvement in the city’s water service.

Robes, however, acknowledged that many San Joseños continue to experience weak or intermittent water supply.

“The important thing is that now they are beginning to see the results of the work being done across the city’s water system, though they will continue to closely monitor the rehabilitation and make sure the work continues until more families feel the improvement in their daily water service,” Robes said.

The increase in production reflects ongoing rehabilitation and corrective maintenance of existing water facilities, including the replacement and upgrading of motor pumps and other equipment.

At Water Treatment Plants 1 and 2, combined production increased from 40 MLD to 55 MLD.

MPBW also reactivated three deep wells in Francisco Homes-Guijo, Yakal and Kaypian, and identified 15 locations for static water tanks to augment supply in affected communities.

“The progress we have achieved in less than three months reflects our commitment to restore capacity and improve the reliability of the city’s water system. We are producing more water and reducing losses, but there is still significant work ahead. We will continue rehabilitating aging facilities and developing alternative water sources to support San Jose del Monte’s growing requirements,” Metro Pacific Water president and CEO Andrew B. Pangilinan said.

To support communities in higher elevations that continue to experience supply limitations, MPBW deploys up to 22 water tankers during peak demand, making as many as 110 trips daily and delivering up to 770 cubic meters of water per day.

These operate alongside 16 water trucks deployed by the city government.

The operational gains have also been accompanied by a decline in customer complaints.

At the height of the city's water problems in July, MPBW said it received as many as 12 to 14 chats per minute. The volume has since declined to about three to four chats every two minutes, with legitimate concerns and follow-ups generally accounting for only one to two chats every two minutes.

Customer service has also been expanded through nine barangay clusters and longer hotline operating hours.