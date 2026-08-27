Aliño and SBITC Head of Management Services and Government Affairs Henry Dungca signed the MOA, as the partnership aims to streamline payment processes through SBITC’s online payment platforms.

Aliño emphasized the benefits of the new system, stating, “This arrangement will minimize face-to-face interactions, eliminate the need for clients to travel to SBMA’s cashier, and reduce waiting times for fee processing. Ultimately, it simplifies doing business at the Port of Subic.”

He added, “The MOA strengthens our public-private collaboration, securing essential revenue to sustain port operations, infrastructure, and future investments. It also reinforces Subic Bay’s status as a top logistics hub and boosts investor confidence as we advance plans for the Luzon Economic Corridor, integrating Subic, Clark, Manila, and Batangas into a seamless trade gateway.”

Dungca highlighted the operational impact, saying, “SBITC will collect wharfage fees on behalf of SBMA and ensure transparent, accountable remittances. This partnership goes beyond payment collection; it enhances service speed, simplifies procedures, and improves the overall experience for all port users.”

SBMA oversees the regulatory framework within the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, while SBITC, a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), manages the New Container Terminals (NCT-1 and NCT-2). Last October, SBMA granted SBITC a 25-year concession extension, allowing them to operate the terminals through 2058.

This initiative aligns with SBMA’s adoption of a payment collection system similar to that implemented by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), wherein port operators handle fee collection on the government’s behalf.