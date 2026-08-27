Police operatives quickly adjusted to the change and proceeded to the new location, where the transaction was carried out at around 3:30 PM.

Three suspects were arrested during the operation, including the identified high-value individual. A fourth suspect, a Korean national, evaded arrest and is now the subject of continuing follow-up operations.

Recovered from the suspects were suspected ecstasy tablets, ketamine, marijuana vape cartridges, KPODS containing suspected liquid ketamine, and a bottle of suspected “Happy Water.” The seized illegal drugs were valued at approximately P2.29 million.

The arrested suspects and the recovered evidence were brought to PS4, ACPO for documentation and proper disposition, while appropriate charges under Republic Act No. 9165 are being prepared.