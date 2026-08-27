“I think the discussions within the prosecution panel are ongoing but I think definitely there is a possibility that there is a prosecutor that would drop their role, drop their position as a member of the prosecution panel to act as one of the spokesperson,” Adiong said at a press conference.

The defense team is likewise considering replacing its spokesperson, lawyer Michael Wesley Poa.

The discussions follow a ruling by impeachment court presiding officer Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on the implementation of Rule 18, which restricts parties participating in the trial from publicly commenting on the merits of the case.

Escudero said individuals covered by the rule who violate it would face corresponding sanctions.

Senator-judges who violate the restriction could face an ethics complaint, with the offense entered into the impeachment court’s records as a final warning.

Members of the prosecution and defense, meanwhile, could be fined up to ₱30,000 for each violation committed inside or outside the proceedings.

Repeated violations could also result in lawyers being barred from speaking, raising objections or examining witnesses during the trial.

Prosecution spokesperson Rep. Renee Co said the panel would respect Escudero’s ruling and comply with the restrictions.

The Kabataan party-list representative, however, said the prosecution expects the rule to be applied equally to all parties covered by it.

“The same rule should be applied according to its terms to everyone covered by it. Rule 18 is one rule, one standard that should be the standard for how the prosecution and defense will talk about the proceedings,” Co said.

Aside from Adiong and Co, the prosecution has tapped former lawmaker Robert Ace Barbers and private prosecutor Benjamin “Jay” Tolosa as spokespersons.

Under Escudero’s ruling, Tolosa is the only member of the prosecution’s current spokesperson team covered by the Rule 18 restrictions.