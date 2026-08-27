“So asahan po ninyo ‘yan baka hindi pa abutin ng alas singko ng madaling araw ay may proklamasyon na,” Garcia said.

(So you may expect a proclamation even before 5 a.m.)

Garcia said the canvassing body has created sub-canvassing units to expedite the process.

“Yung canvassing body namin ay nag-create ng sub-canvassing units upang madaliin po ang pagkacanvass natin,” he said.

(Our canvassing body has created sub-canvassing units to speed up the canvassing of votes.)

Garcia said Comelec has completed preparations for the special election, adding that no election-related incidents have so far been recorded in the city.

He urged residents to cast their ballots, noting that voter turnout tends to be lower during special elections and plebiscites.

“Ang minamatyagan na lang po natin dito at ang pinapakiusapan ay ang pagboto ng ating mga kababayan,” Garcia said.

(What we will be monitoring, and what we are asking from our fellow citizens, is for them to cast their votes.)

“Kasi po ‘pag special elections katulad din ng plebisito laging mababa ang porsiyento,” he added.

(In special elections, as with plebiscites, voter turnout is always low.)

The special election was called to fill the congressional seat left vacant following the expulsion of former Rep. Francisco Barzaga Jr. for disorderly conduct.

Five candidates are vying for the seat, including Barzaga’s mother, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Barzaga.