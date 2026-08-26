“Prove the impeachable offense. Prove it with evidence—not insults, speculation, or political theatrics. Prosecutors and members of Congress who want to legitimize the two impeachment complaints—filed without a shred of evidence—should be confident in the strength of the case,” Duterte said in a statement.

Her remarks followed exchanges during the trial in which a private prosecution lawyer Mae Divinagracia use of the word “scam” to describe the handling of confidential funds was twice ordered stricken from the record. The prosecutor also used the word “lying,” which was likewise ordered removed.

Duterte also cited Senator Raffy Tulfo's description of former Office of the Vice President special disbursing officer Gina Acosta as “stupid in the name of blind loyalty,” as well as National Bureau of Investigation chief Melvin Matibag’s remark to her as a “brat.”

“Does not prove a case, nor does it produce evidence,” Duterte said of the remarks. Insults reveal the need to feign confidence in the face of a weak presentation,” she added.

The Vice President claimed that members of Congress and the administration prioritized her impeachment while the country faced flooding and poverty.

“Mga kababayan, lubog na ang bansa sa baha at kahirapan, pero tila walang mananagot, dahil ang impeachment, ang paghati-hatian ang 2027 budget, at ang paghahanda kung papaano baliin ang Constitution para manatili sa puwesto ang prayoridad ng administrasyon at lahat ng kaalyado nito,” she said.###