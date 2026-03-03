Caprice Cayetano begins new chapter after PBB Collab 2.0

After 126 days inside the country’s most famous house, Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0, Caprice Cayetano stepped into the real world carrying more than a title. Crowned as the Kapuso Big Winner, the 17-year-old Sparkle artist emerged from the experience certain of one thing: her journey is only beginning—and it will unfold on her own terms.

Just two days after her victory, Caprice admitted she is still processing the overwhelming support pouring in from fans.

“Dalawang araw pa lang, pero grabe, punong-puno ng pagmamahal ’yung puso ko, puno ng positivity.”

(“It’s only been two days, but my heart is overflowing with love, filled with positivity.”)

Before facing the digital frenzy and trending hashtags, she made sure to reconnect with what mattered most—family.

“Sobrang masaya ako noong gabing ’yun, pero inuna ko talaga kausapin ’yung family ko before ako mag-social media.”

(“I was very happy that night, but I really prioritized talking to my family before going on social media.”)

She added,

“Naikwento ko sa kanila ’yung mga happy moments ko, tsaka ngayon unti-unti akong nagso-social media dahil gusto ko rin ma-enjoy at para makapag-thank you sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa akin.”

(“I shared my happy moments with them, and now I’m slowly going on social media because I also want to enjoy it and thank everyone who supports me.”)

A career taking shape

With the confetti barely settled, GMA Network revealed that Caprice and fellow housemate Heath Jornales are set to headline an upcoming series titled Pangarap na Ginto. While details remain under wraps, the young star is placing her trust in the network that now guides her career.

“May tiwala ako at nagpapasalamat ako sa GMA sa lahat ng plano at magiging projects ko soon.”

(“I trust and am grateful to GMA for all the plans and upcoming projects for me soon.”)

She continued,

“Wala pa akong alam, magmi-meeting pa lang kami pero nagtitiwala ako sa kanila.”

(“I don’t know anything yet, we’re just about to have a meeting, but I trust them.”)

For Caprice, the win is not a finish line—it is an opening act.

Choosing self over ships

Inside the house, fans eagerly followed the dynamics between Caprice and Heath, forming the popular “CapEath” tandem. But outside, the Big Winner is clear about her priorities.

On Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, she stated firmly:

“Gusto ko pong mag-focus sa sarili ko pong career.”

(“I want to focus on my own career.”)

Guided closely by her parents, Caprice shared that she is encouraged to embrace her teenage years—something they themselves did not fully experience.

“Kasi ’yun po ’yung hindi nila na-enjoy before. So lagi po nila ’kong binabantayan. Pinapayagan naman po nila ’kong mag-happy crush, ganun, pero with guidance.”

(“Because that’s what they weren’t able to enjoy before. So they always look after me. They allow me to have a happy crush and things like that, but with guidance.”)

She emphasized again:

“Gusto ko lang po mag-focus sa teenage life ko at sa path ko rin po sa career ko.”

(“I just want to focus on my teenage life and also on my career path.”)

Addressing her tandem with Heath directly, Caprice spoke candidly:

“Na-feel ko po, wala po kaming na-feel toward each other. Kasi hindi naman po talaga kami nag-uusap sa bahay.”

(“I feel that we didn’t feel anything toward each other because we didn’t really talk in the house.”)

She clarified further:

“Nakikita ko naman po siya as a friend or as family, as my little brother.”

(“I see him as a friend or family, like my little brother.”)

And with honesty, she admitted:

“Nagulat po ako na meron po palang sumusuporta sa amin dito sa labas.”

(“I was surprised that there are people supporting us outside.”)

When asked point-blank if she would entertain Heath should he pursue her, her answer remained consistent:

“Ako po, wala pa po talaga sa isip ko ’yun kasi mas gusto ko po mag-focus sa craft ko, sa career ko, at i-enjoy po ’yung teenage life ko.”

(“It’s really not on my mind because I want to focus on my craft, my career, and enjoy my teenage life.”)

Dreams beyond the spotlight

Beyond acting, Caprice has aspirations that stretch far from the soundstage. Currently homeschooled, she intends to finish her studies and eventually explore culinary arts—perhaps even following the path of her father, Chef Jorge Mendez.

“Homeschooled ako ngayon, so gusto ko makapagtapos ng pag-aaral.”

(“I’m homeschooled right now, so I want to finish my studies.”)

She added,

“’Yung pagiging pastry chef, gusto ko ’yun o kaya business.”

(“I want to become a pastry chef or go into business.”)

Despite the whirlwind of fame, some comforts remain unchanged. Asked what she looks forward to most now that she’s home, she answered simply:

“’Yung dish na lagi ko nilo-look forward, ’yung chicken inasal ni Daddy. Minsan-minsan lang ’yun, pero grabe ’yung rice ko doon.”

(“The dish I always look forward to is my dad’s chicken inasal. It’s only once in a while, but I really eat a lot of rice with it.”)

Giving back

Even before mapping out her next projects, Caprice announced that part of her P1 million prize will go to the Little Ark Foundation, which supports underprivileged Filipino children battling serious illnesses—a gesture that reflects the grounded authenticity viewers witnessed throughout the season.

From inside Bahay ni Kuya to the bright lights of mainstream showbiz, Caprice Cayetano stands at a pivotal moment in her young life. But amid trending ships, new projects, and growing popularity, her compass remains steady: career, growth, gratitude, and the simple joy of being 17.

For now, the Big Winner isn’t chasing romance headlines. She’s building a future—one careful, deliberate step at a time.