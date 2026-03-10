Jillian Ward renews contract with Sparkle GMA

Kapuso actress Jillian Ward has renewed her contract with Sparkle GMA Artist Center, marking 16 years with GMA Network.

The contract signing, attended by GMA executives Annette Gozon-Valdes, Joy Marcelo and Vic Del Rosario, reaffirmed the network’s continued partnership with the actress, who began her career as a child star.

Ward first gained popularity as the lead in the television remake of Trudis Liit, where she captured audiences as a young performer.

Over the years, she transitioned into more mature roles, becoming one of the network’s established actresses.

Among her notable projects is the daytime drama Abot-Kamay na Pangarap, which helped mark her shift to more adult roles. She currently stars in the primetime action drama Never Say Die alongside David Licauco, Kim Ji Soo and Raheel Bhyria.

During the contract renewal, Ward expressed gratitude to the network and the people who have supported her career.

“Thank you so much po. I’m so, so grateful. Lahat po kayo ay blessing sa akin ni God, each and every one of you. And I pray na maging proud pa po kayo sa akin and I will do my best, of course, to make all of you and GMA proud,” she said.

Ward has also appeared in other projects, including My Ilonggo Girl, as she continues to expand her acting portfolio.

Her renewed contract signals the continuation of a long-standing partnership with the Kapuso network as she builds on a career that began in childhood and continues to evolve.