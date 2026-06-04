Molly Langley, Kayla Rivera to play Gloria Estefan in 'On Your Feet!'

The women behind Gloria

Leading the "Conga" line are two women taking on the role of the Queen of Latin Pop. Molly Langley, a Filipino-British performer and Top 6 finalist of GMA's The Clash, brings experience from international cruise productions to the role. She alternates with Kayla Rivera, a Filipino-Canadian stage actress whose work has earned multiple Best Actress nominations.

Whether it's Molly's emotional nuance or Kayla's command of the stage, audiences can expect a performance driven by the music, movement, and spirit that made Gloria Estefan a global icon.

The Estefan family

The family at the heart of the Estefan story is portrayed by a cast that spans generations of theater talent. Making a return to the stage is Ayen Laurel as Gloria Fajardo, while Pinky Marquez takes on the role of grandmother Consuelo Garcia. The men of the Estefan story are led by WCOPA World Champion John Joven Uy as Jose Fajardo, with Vien King portraying the younger Jose.

Rounding out the family are Jani Magadia and Anyah de Guzman as sister Rebecca, with De Guzman pulling double duty as Robin. The roles of Little Gloria and Young Emilio are played by Reese Iso, Althea Ruedas, Elian Santos, and Manolo Villalva.

Behind the production

Under the direction of Robbie Guevara and the baton of Daniel Bartolome, the production pays tribute to the Miami Sound Machine. A large ensemble—including Lorenz Martinez, Meliza Reyes Uy, and Neo Rivera—helps transform the theater into a neon-lit street party in Little Havana.

From the choreography of Nunoy van den Burgh to the scenography of Mio Infante, every element works in service of the music and movement that define the show.

More than a jukebox musical

More than a jukebox musical, On Your Feet! traces Gloria and Emilio Estefan's journey from their early years in Miami to international success, shaped by ambition, family, and perseverance. Featuring many of the duo's best-known hits, the production explores the people and experiences behind the music.

On Your Feet! runs from 10 July to 2 August 2026 at the Proscenium Theater in Rockwell. Tickets are available through TicketWorld and the Power Plant Mall Cinema ticket booth.