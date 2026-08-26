The Philippines deployed the BRP Diego Silang (FFG-7), a Philippine Navy AW109 helicopter, Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter aircraft, C-208B aircraft and Sokol search-and-rescue helicopter. The Philippine Coast Guard also deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701).

The United States participated with the USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32) and P-8A Poseidon aircraft, while Australia deployed HMAS Supply (A-195), an MH-60R helicopter and a P-8A aircraft.

The participating forces conducted Communications Exercises, Maritime Domain Awareness, anti-submarine warfare, replenishment at sea, division tactics and officer-of-the-watch maneuvers, photo exercises and fly-by operations.

The AFP said the activity underscored the three countries’ commitment to strengthening defense cooperation, interoperability, and peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.