The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday said it successfully concluded the 19th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) in the West Philippine Sea, held 19 to 25 August with the United States and Australia.
The weeklong exercise aimed to strengthen maritime interoperability and operational coordination through complex maritime and air operations in support of a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.
The Philippines deployed the BRP Diego Silang (FFG-7), a Philippine Navy AW109 helicopter, Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter aircraft, C-208B aircraft and Sokol search-and-rescue helicopter. The Philippine Coast Guard also deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701).
The United States participated with the USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32) and P-8A Poseidon aircraft, while Australia deployed HMAS Supply (A-195), an MH-60R helicopter and a P-8A aircraft.
The participating forces conducted Communications Exercises, Maritime Domain Awareness, anti-submarine warfare, replenishment at sea, division tactics and officer-of-the-watch maneuvers, photo exercises and fly-by operations.
The AFP said the activity underscored the three countries’ commitment to strengthening defense cooperation, interoperability, and peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.