US troops arrive at EDCA site Lumbia Air Base in CDO

Some of the US servicemen were also reportedly seen checking in at several downtown hotels, signaling the start of the scheduled joint training activities in the area.

Lumbia Air Base, the city’s former civilian airport, was later converted into a Philippine Air Force installation and designated as an EDCA site for joint activities between Philippine and US forces.

Maj. Gen. Michele Anayron, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said the visiting troops are in Northern Mindanao to train with Philippine soldiers on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Most of the training will take place at Lumbia Air Base, which under EDCA functions as a joint-use facility supporting disaster response and humanitarian missions, Anayron said.

“This training has nothing to do with the West Philippine Sea or the war in Iran. This is purely training,” Anayron said in a statement, addressing concerns that the presence of US troops could draw the area into ongoing geopolitical tensions.