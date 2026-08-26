Paul McCartney has joined the growing list of music icons honoring Dolly Parton following her death, remembering the country music legend as a gifted songwriter, performer and philanthropist whose impact will never be matched.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the former Beatle recalled meeting Parton in Nashville during the early days of her solo career and praised her warmth, talent and remarkable influence on generations of artists and fans.

“She was such a wonderful woman,” McCartney wrote. “Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly.”

He also reflected on the honor of having Parton record his Beatles classic “Let It Be,” saying he was “so proud to have known her and admire her unique talents.”

Closing his tribute, McCartney thanked the late singer for the music she shared with the world, writing: “We will always love you, God bless and rest in peace. You were the best.”