Artistic gymnastics will run from 21 to 25 September at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium.

“Oh, he's very, very, very excited. He's really looking forward to these Asian Games because it's the first Asian Games he's going to join,” Carrion said at the sidelines of the 7th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards last Monday.

“Well, Eldrew is also inspired by his brother. They're very inspiring to each other. They really love to compete together.”

Carlos had a chance to join the national team in the Hangzhou edition of the Asian Games in China in 2023 but opted to skip the event to focus on the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, which served as a qualifier for the Paris Olympics. His decision paid a handsome reward as he plucked two gold medals in the Summer Games.

To make sure both brothers are in top shape, Carrion said they have been turning down interviews and appearances to give them more time to train. They will also hold a training camp in Japan in early September.

“That's why whenever they call me and all that, I say, ‘I'm sorry, let's give Carlos time to train’ because he's always going to events and being part of all of these interviews,” said Carrion, referring to her ward who blossomed into a world-class gymnast after training under the watchful eyes of Japanese mentors in Tokyo starting in 2016.