Yulo brothers eye gold medal

Carlos was a cut above the rest in his pet floor exercise, where he registered 14.430 points while Eldrew finished eighth with 13.600.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE that she has high hopes both brothers will end up with a medal around their necks.

Yeah, I’m sure because I got all the scores of all the others on the floor. Carlos will win a medal there,” Carrion said.

“I’m hoping he (Eldrew) will. I’m hoping.”

Getting the gold medal will be easier said than done as Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Tanigawa Wataru of Japan will be vying for the title as well as teammate Tsukiyama Shoma.

Yang Haonan and Li Hongyan will likewise vie for the gold after powering China to a gold medal in the team all-around.

Dmitry Patanin of Kazakhstan and Ryu Sunghyun of South Korea complete the roster.