“The USTA better make sure they put her on big courts. In New York, I think the crowd is going to be wild for her,” McEnroe said, referring to the 23,771-seater facility that witnessed some of the greatest moments in professional tennis since it’s erection in 1997.

“It’s going to be a great story. Better make sure they don’t put her on one of those side courts early in the tournament.”

Eala got a taste of the Arthur Ashe Stadium atmosphere on Wednesday when she was spotted among the crowd watching 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer defeat 2003 US Open titlist Andy Roddick of the United States, 6-3, in an exhibition match.

It was her way of recharging after she and men’s world No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada saw their US Open mixed doubles campaign come to a quick end following a 1-4, 1-4 loss to tennis power couple Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Gael Monfils of France in the Round of 16.

The concern over court assignment is not without basis.

During the Australian Open last January, Eala’s match against American Alycia Parks made headlines after a huge Filipino crowd trooped to Melbourne Park despite the match being scheduled on Court 6, which has a capacity of only around 1,500 spectators.