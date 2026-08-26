During a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, AFP special spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad (Ret.) welcomed the development, saying further guidance from the Department of National Defense (DND) would determine the details of its implementation.

“The signing of the ACSA is a very welcome development. It is the first step. It's the initial steps of implementing the enhanced defense relation between Japan and the Philippines. It will still go a long way. We have to wait for guidance of DND on the details of that, but this will focus more on logistics and cross-servicing agreements,” Trinidad said.

“Without focusing [on] a particular capability, this [ACSA] will allow the extension of our operational reach. This will strengthen our support and sustainment of our capabilities across the services, Navy, Air Force, Army, and Joint Headquarters,” he added.

Trinidad said the agreement would also complement the AFP’s ongoing modernization program as the military strengthens the country’s external defense capabilities.

Signed on 15 January 2026, the ACSA provides the legal framework for the two countries’ militaries to exchange logistical support, supplies and services.

The agreement follows the entry into force of the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) in September 2025.

The RAA establishes procedures governing cooperative activities when Philippine and Japanese forces enter each other’s territory for exercises, training and other agreed activities.