“With this continuous growth, the industry is riding on a good momentum. We are hopeful that the positive trend will continue for the remainder of the year,” said CAMPI president Jose Maria Atienza.

While demand for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles remains strong, July’s 2026 growth mainly came from the increased supply of Electrified Vehicles (xEVs) – reflecting more than doubled sales versus last year.

“The shift to electrification continues to accelerate, with xEV’s accounting for 29.5 percent of the market last July. This is up 18 points from the same month last year,” Atienza added.

Of the CAMPI-TMA member brands, Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) leads July monthly sales at 17,797 units. It is followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) with 6,271 units, Suzuki Philippines Inc. (SPI) at 1,689 units, Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) at 1,256 units, and Ford Group Philippines, Inc. (FGP) with 1,152 units. (RAFFY AYENG)