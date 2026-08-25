Last month’s automotive sales spiked by two percent to 37,319 against 37,079 in June. However, total industry sales from January to July 2026 stood at 241,725, down by 10.2 percent versus the same period of 2025 at 269,207.
Based on the report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association, Inc. (TMA), combined with sales estimates of other automotive brands, total Philippine industry sales reached 42,880 - the highest monthly sales yet for the year.
“With this continuous growth, the industry is riding on a good momentum. We are hopeful that the positive trend will continue for the remainder of the year,” said CAMPI president Jose Maria Atienza.
While demand for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles remains strong, July’s 2026 growth mainly came from the increased supply of Electrified Vehicles (xEVs) – reflecting more than doubled sales versus last year.
“The shift to electrification continues to accelerate, with xEV’s accounting for 29.5 percent of the market last July. This is up 18 points from the same month last year,” Atienza added.
Of the CAMPI-TMA member brands, Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) leads July monthly sales at 17,797 units. It is followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) with 6,271 units, Suzuki Philippines Inc. (SPI) at 1,689 units, Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) at 1,256 units, and Ford Group Philippines, Inc. (FGP) with 1,152 units. (RAFFY AYENG)