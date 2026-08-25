The amount already spent covers election-related procurement, including the printing of ballots and other election forms.

Garcia said that if the elections do not proceed on 2 November, Comelec would reopen voter registration in September.

“We should anticipate the number of voters will increase. When the number of voters increased there will be additional polling precincts, teachers that will serve in every precinct and all the other election paraphernalia,” Garcia said.

The BSKE could be postponed after Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero filed a bill seeking to extend the terms of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to five years and move the elections to 2028.

Despite the uncertainty, Garcia said Comelec is continuing preparations based on the existing 2 November schedule.

The filing of certificates of candidacy is set for 28 September to 5 October.

Garcia earlier urged Congress to decide before the end of September whether the BSKE would proceed as scheduled.