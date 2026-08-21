Honoring outstanding technopreneurs

The celebration featured the STI Awards, which brought together technopreneurs and community representatives from across the region to recognize their efforts in leveraging outstanding achievements in innovation supported by the agency.

Among the top honorees, U.N.C.L.E. Roy Processed Food Manufacturing from Boac, Marinduque secured 1st place in the SETUP Praise Award (Food Category), while Three Sisters Homemade Banana Chips received the SETUP 4.0 Circle Award. Both awardees received ₱30,000 alongside a plaque of recognition. Additionally, the local government unit of Torrijos, Marinduque won 1st place in the Best CEST Community Award for its efforts in building a smart, sustainable, and inclusive community.

Among the highlighted success stories is Odiongan, Romblon's pasalubong center, the Shapes Bakeshop. Through DOST's support in acquiring state-of-the-art equipment, such as a cookie depositor and a rack oven, the firm boosted its overall productivity by at least 10 percent, increased its revenue by at least 10 percent, and generated additional employment for at least two individuals. Its commitment to growth and innovation also earned Shapes Bakeshop 2nd place in the SETUP Praise Award (Food Category) during the STI Awards.