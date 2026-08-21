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The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) continues to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across MIMAROPA through targeted technological advancements and innovation support.
During the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) held from 17 to 19 August—celebrated simultaneously across all five MIMAROPA provinces, with Odiongan, Romblon serving as the main host—the agency and local government units emphasized the vital role of MSMEs in driving community development. So far, P91 million in technology assistance has been awarded by the DOST to more than 1,200 MSMEs in the region.
Honoring outstanding technopreneurs
The celebration featured the STI Awards, which brought together technopreneurs and community representatives from across the region to recognize their efforts in leveraging outstanding achievements in innovation supported by the agency.
Among the top honorees, U.N.C.L.E. Roy Processed Food Manufacturing from Boac, Marinduque secured 1st place in the SETUP Praise Award (Food Category), while Three Sisters Homemade Banana Chips received the SETUP 4.0 Circle Award. Both awardees received ₱30,000 alongside a plaque of recognition. Additionally, the local government unit of Torrijos, Marinduque won 1st place in the Best CEST Community Award for its efforts in building a smart, sustainable, and inclusive community.
Among the highlighted success stories is Odiongan, Romblon's pasalubong center, the Shapes Bakeshop. Through DOST's support in acquiring state-of-the-art equipment, such as a cookie depositor and a rack oven, the firm boosted its overall productivity by at least 10 percent, increased its revenue by at least 10 percent, and generated additional employment for at least two individuals. Its commitment to growth and innovation also earned Shapes Bakeshop 2nd place in the SETUP Praise Award (Food Category) during the STI Awards.
Strengthening business resilience
Following the recognition ceremonies, DOST conducted MSME talks covering Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) programs and strategic partnership opportunities. The sessions focused on equipping business owners with tools to navigate crises and disasters through four key pillars:
Prevention: Reducing exposure to hazards, lowering vulnerabilities, and building baseline financial resilience.
Preparedness: Enhancing disaster planning capabilities before emergencies occur.
Response: Managing the immediate impacts of a crisis by safeguarding critical supply chains, protecting employee welfare, and maintaining business continuity.
Recovery: Expanding market access, adopting digital technologies, and ensuring long-term financial sustainability following a disaster.