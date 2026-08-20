Eala is currently preparing for the US Open -- the final Grand Slam tournament of the year -- armed with the lessons she learned during a breakthrough North American swing.

“On hard courts, she takes it to another level. She'll be in the top five by the end of the year,” Macci said.

“Alex Eala's game is on the rise because she plays the ball first and foremost, not so much her opponent. Her tennis is about taking time away from the opponent, shortening the court, and hitting the ball early, inside the baseline. She has very clean groundstrokes on both sides.”

Macci, 71, also pointed at Eala’s mental approach as another key to her continued rise.

According to the veteran coach, the Filipina star possesses the composure and focus needed to thrive against the world's elite players.

“She devours second serves for breakfast. Mentally, she's calm and displays very high-intensity focus,” Macci said.

Eala is poised to climb to a new career-high ranking of No. 18 in the coming days, giving her a seeded position and a potentially more favorable path when she begins her US Open campaign.

She will also have another weapon that has become increasingly familiar during her recent tournaments in North America — the unwavering support of Filipino fans.