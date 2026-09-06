Alex Eala’s dream US Open run came to an end after a 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 loss to world No. 14 and home bet Iva Jovic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday (Manila time).
Eala gave her all in three hours and three minutes but still could not best Jovic, who won her third match up against the Filipina ace.
Despite the loss, Eala improved from her campaign last year where she was eliminated in the second round.
She will also receive $290,000 or around P18.1 million for making it as far as the third round of the US Open.
Eala will also be poised to reach a new career-best No. 16 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.
Eala will have some time to rest before getting ready for the Singapore Tennis Open from 21 to 27 September at the OCBC Arena.