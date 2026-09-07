As of 6 September, however, PHILTA said it had yet to receive a decision from the WTA on whether Eala would be penalized.

Eala, currently ranked world No. 18, is not included in the China Open entry list. The WTA said she had “adjusted her schedule,” making her and injured world No. 15 Victoria Mboko the only Top 20 players not entered in Beijing.

The China Open, scheduled from 30 September to 11 October, is classified as a mandatory WTA 1000 tournament.

Under the 2026 WTA rulebook, players who qualify for mandatory WTA 1000 events are generally required to compete. A player who fails to play such an event may receive zero ranking points for the tournament.

The same rulebook provides for late-withdrawal fines at mandatory WTA 1000 events. For players ranked from No. 11 to No. 25 at the entry deadline, the listed fine is $10,000.

It remains unclear, however, whether that specific fine would apply to Eala because PHILTA is seeking an exemption and the WTA has yet to rule on her case.

The scheduling conflict stems from Eala’s decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which will run from 19 September to 4 October.

Eala has made clear that national team duty remains important to her.

“I love playing and competing with the Philippine team,” she said, adding that the Asian Games, held once every four years, drew her toward competing for the country.

Before heading to the Asian Games, Eala is expected to compete at the Singapore Tennis Open.

The 21-year-old is coming off a third-round appearance at the US Open, where she pushed world No. 14 Iva Jovic to three sets before falling, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Whether Eala will ultimately have to pay a fine or absorb other sanctions for missing Beijing will depend on the WTA’s ruling on PHILTA’s exemption request.