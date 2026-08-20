While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not commented on Guteza’s recantation, Castro said the Palace sees it as an indication that some parties may be using individuals to smear the reputations of people they want to destroy.

“At maaaring isa sa mga reasons nito ay destabilization. So, hindi lang ito ang nababanggit na mayroong nagmamanipula diumano, nagmamanipula sa mga tao para maging false witness at ang offer ay pera,” Castro said.

(And one of the possible reasons for this may be destabilization. This is not the only instance where there have been allegations that people are being manipulated into becoming false witnesses in exchange for money.)

Castro said such acts could undermine the country’s justice system and public trust by spreading false information and planting evidence.

“Sisirain din nito kung ano ang paniniwala ng ating mga kababayan dahil mas maraming papalutangin na maling impormasyon, fake news, false information na makakaapekto sa katotohanan. Iyon ang implikasyon ng mga paggawa ng mga kuwento gamit ang mga false witnesses at pagpaplanta ng ebidensiya,” she said.

“So hindi po dapat ito manaig lalung-lalo na ngayon sa panahon ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. Hindi po kasi iyan ang direksyon na gusto ng Pangulo, ang gusto ng Pangulo, due process, batas, ebidensiya,” she added.

(This will also undermine what our countrymen believe because more misinformation, fake news and false information that affect the truth will emerge. That is the implication of fabricating stories using false witnesses and planting evidence. This should not prevail, especially under President Marcos. That is not the direction the President wants. The President wants due process, the law and evidence.)

Castro said investigating bodies such as the Office of the Ombudsman and Department of Justice should look into Guteza’s allegations.

“Ngayong may umamin at may nagsabi na siya ay ginamit lamang para magkuwento ng mali sa isang tao, dapat ito maimbestigahan. Kung sino ang dapat na sampahan ng kaso, sampahan ng kaso; kung sino ang iyong mastermind sa pagpapagawa ng ganitong klaseng mga scenario, sampahan ng kaso,” she said.

“Pero ito po ay nasa kamay na po ng Ombudsman, ng DOJ at ng mga ibang investigating bodies natin,” she added.

(Now that someone has admitted and said he was merely used to make false claims against another person, this should be investigated. Whoever should be charged must be charged, and whoever masterminded this kind of scenario should also face charges. But this is now in the hands of the Ombudsman, DOJ and our other investigating bodies.)

Castro then urged Filipinos not to be enticed by money to make accusations against others.

“Huwag tayong magpa-entice sa ino-offer na pera para lang manira ng taong maaaring inosente o maaaring walang kinalaman sa gagawin ninyong akusasyon,” she said.

“Dahil kumita man kayo, iyong taong sinira ninyo, hindi lang iyong tao na iyan ang masisira, kundi ang buong pamilya niyan, ang buong integridad niyan,” she added.

(Do not be enticed by money being offered just to destroy someone who may be innocent or may have nothing to do with your accusations. Even if you earn money from it, you will not only destroy that person, but also that person’s family and integrity.)

Meanwhile, Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Sen. Erwin Tulfo said in a radio interview Thursday that Guteza’s recantation should be handled by the Office of the Ombudsman, noting that the panel’s findings would eventually be submitted to the anti-graft body.