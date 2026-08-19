“He was not happy with the grade he received,” Olaso said in an interview with DZRH.

According to Olaso, the teacher was the suspect’s intended target. The suspect allegedly fired at the teacher but missed, prompting him to move to another room. The suspect then allegedly shot other people.

Olaso said the deceased Grade 10 student was from a prominent business family, adding that the victim’s grandfather was a friend of their family.

The mayor also addressed reports about bullying, saying there were several factors that investigators would have to look into, including possible teasing by classmates. However, he said he would not characterize the situation as bullying.

Olaso expressed sadness over the incident and suggested that young people’s exposure to different cultures and violent content through television and social media could be a factor.

“We cannot simply blame either side for what happened. Perhaps this is also a product of the times. Some young people in this generation copy different cultures they see on television and Facebook,” he said.

He urged parents to closely monitor their children, particularly the information and media they consume.

No security guard killed

Olaso also clarified reports that a security guard was among those killed or seriously injured in the shooting.

He said only one student was confirmed injured, while some students who witnessed the incident experienced difficulty breathing because of fear and anxiety.

“The security guard you mentioned was actually part of a simulation. They had conducted a simulation drill beforehand, and that was where the confusion came from. It is quite alarming because a simulation drill had just taken place before the actual incident. But it is not true that a security guard was killed. One security guard was hit in the back,” he said.

First shooting inside a Zamboanga school

Olaso said the shooting was the first such incident to take place inside a school in Zamboanga City.

He recalled a similar shooting incident in 1995 involving a school, but said it happened outside the campus.

“This is the first time something like this has happened inside a school in Zamboanga City. There was a shooting incident involving a school back in 1995, but it happened outside, not inside the school,” he said.

The mayor said the incident was particularly painful because Zamboanga City is his birthplace and he has been working to promote the city as a tourist destination.

“I never expected this to happen in my birthplace because I want everything to be in order. I have been promoting tourism in Zamboanga City because I want people to get rid of their negative perceptions of Zamboanga. I want to bring back a positive image of the city,” Olaso said.

He added that both the school and the local government would investigate the incident, including how the suspect was able to bring a firearm onto school grounds.