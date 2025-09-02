Trapped woman rescued amid MisOr river overflow

Cagayan De Oro City — A woman was rescued from her flooded house in Tagoloan late Monday night after heavy rains caused a river to overflow.

The Tagoloan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) said the woman was trapped inside her home in Sitio Bugwak, located in the San Martin village, when massive flooding hit the area.

While other residents along the river were evacuated, the woman was unable to get out, prompting a rescue operation.

In addition to the flooding, a minor landslide also occurred along the national highway.

The reports came as authorities in the nearby town of Balingasag recovered the body of a man who had gone missing after falling into a flooded waterway.

According to Edwin Iban, the Balingasag MDRRMO officer, the man was identified as Rolando Bagamo. He had reportedly been crossing a flooded area with two companions early Sunday morning when he slipped and was swept away by the current.

Search and rescue operations were launched, and his body was found behind a local elementary school late Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rains in Balingasag since Saturday evening have also led to the evacuation of at least 10 families whose homes along the river were inundated. They are currently sheltering in a covered court.