No transaction fees for select government payments via QRPh

In a statement on Monday, the state-run bank said the fee waiver applies only to transactions completed through the LandBank Link.BizPortal via the QRPh payment option, QRPh standees at participating government offices, and government agency websites that use LandBank Link.BizPortal via QRPh as a payment channel.

Covered transactions include payments to select national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, local government units, water districts, and state universities and colleges.

The initiative covers payments for services such as police clearances, real property taxes, business permits, apostille certificates and other government dues.

LandBank said the program supports the national government's efforts to cushion the impact of rising costs and global economic challenges while expanding access to affordable financial services under the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Program.

“LandBank's zero convenience fees for online government payments provides convenient access to essential public transactions at no additional cost. Transacting with government agencies online is now more affordable. This initiative is part of our continuous efforts to bring government services closer to the people,” Finance Secretary and LandBank Chair Frederick Go said.

The bank clarified that the fee waiver applies only to QRPh transactions processed through the specified LandBank channels.

“Payment channels other than QRPh, as well as fees charged by third-party platforms, merchants, or service providers, if any, are not covered by the LandBank fee waiver and will continue to apply,” the bank said.