IU is celebrating a major milestone in her career by bringing two of her acclaimed concert films back to the big screen in honor of her 18th debut anniversary.
Her agency, EDAM Entertainment, announced that IU CONCERT: The Golden Hour and IU CONCERT: THE WINNING will be re-released exclusively in CGV cinemas, giving fans another opportunity to experience the singer-songwriter’s spectacular live performances in theaters.
IU CONCERT: The Golden Hour will screen from 9 to 15 September, followed by IU CONCERT: THE WINNING from 16 to 22 September.
Originally released as concert films, both productions captured some of IU’s most memorable performances, featuring elaborate stage productions, live vocals, and fan-favorite songs that showcased her evolution as one of South Korea’s most celebrated solo artists.
The special theatrical event serves as a tribute to IU’s remarkable 18-year journey in the music industry, where she has built a career as an award-winning singer, songwriter and actress while earning a devoted global fanbase.
The anniversary screenings will be available exclusively at CGV theaters in South Korea.