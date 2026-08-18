IU is celebrating a major milestone in her career by bringing two of her acclaimed concert films back to the big screen in honor of her 18th debut anniversary.

Her agency, EDAM Entertainment, announced that IU CONCERT: The Golden Hour and IU CONCERT: THE WINNING will be re-released exclusively in CGV cinemas, giving fans another opportunity to experience the singer-songwriter’s spectacular live performances in theaters.

IU CONCERT: The Golden Hour will screen from 9 to 15 September, followed by IU CONCERT: THE WINNING from 16 to 22 September.