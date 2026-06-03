Supreme Court acquits woman of bigamy

Reports said that the SC found that her first marriage was void from the start because it lacked a marriage license, which is required under the country’s Family Code.

The ruling overturned previous decisions by a Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals.

Both lower courts had convicted Lapira, stating she could not claim her first marriage was invalid without first securing a judicial declaration of nullity.

The case began after Lapira married Jimmy Fariscal in April 2001. Fariscal later discovered records during a child custody dispute showing that Lapira had previously married a Japanese national, Takahiko Sato, in August 2000.

Fariscal then filed a bigamy complaint against her.

Lapira argued that her marriage to Sato was intended only to help her enter Japan and that no actual wedding ceremony took place.

She also presented a certification from the local civil registrar in Imus, Cavite, confirming that no marriage license had ever been issued for her marriage to Sato.

The SC ruled that the lack of a marriage license meant the first marriage was legally inexistent from the beginning. Consequently, a key requirement for the crime of bigamy — a valid prior marriage — was missing.

Under the Revised Penal Code, bigamy requires proof that an accused person was legally married before entering into a second marriage. Because Lapira proved the first marriage was void, the prosecution failed to meet that requirement, the court said.