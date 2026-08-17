“Sunscreen should be worn daily, even on cloudy or rainy days, because UV rays can still pass through clouds,” Tioleco-Ver told DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview.

Sunscreen may also be necessary indoors, particularly for people who spend long periods near windows where sunlight can enter.

Why wear sunscreen?

Beyond preventing sunburn, sunscreen helps protect against pigmentation and premature signs of skin aging, including wrinkles and dark spots. It can also help lower the risk of skin cancer, Tioleco-Ver said.

She recommends applying sunscreen 15 to 20 minutes before sun exposure and reapplying every two hours when outdoors, or sooner after swimming or heavy sweating.

But with countless sunscreen products on the market, what should consumers look for?

Tioleco-Ver recommends using sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and applying it generously. For the face and neck, she recommends about half a teaspoon, or roughly the amount represented by the “two-finger rule.”

Those who tend to apply less than the recommended amount may want to choose a sunscreen with a higher SPF.

Consumers should also pay attention to protection against UVA rays, commonly indicated by a product’s PA rating.

According to Tioleco-Ver, PA++++ provides the highest UVA protection under the PA rating system.

And while gray skies may make sunscreen seem unnecessary, the Philippines’ location means UV exposure remains a year-round concern.

“Since the Philippines is near the equator, we are exposed to high levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation almost all year round,” she said.

Rain or shine, then, the answer to the question is simple: SPF.