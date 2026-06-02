Police raid smashes illegal ‘e-sabong’ operations

Among those arrested was a Hindang village councilman, identified as alias “Wel,” who was allegedly acting as the pit referee. Police also detained the cockpit operator, two derby promoters from Ormoc City, a second referee and five information technology technicians from various towns across Leyte.

Raiding officers confiscated a cache of digital equipment used to run and broadcast the illegal betting ring, including internet routers, a desktop computer server, a digital video recorder and surveillance cameras linked to an online streaming platform.

The suspects face criminal charges for violating anti-gambling laws in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy, the regional police director, said authorities are intensifying efforts against illegal gambling operations that have migrated to digital spaces.

“This accomplishment reflects the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven operations and our continuing commitment to uphold the law,” Capoy said.

“We will remain relentless in our efforts to suppress illegal gambling activities and ensure the safety and welfare of our communities,” he added.