Ameer Ahid, the unstoppable
Architect, athlete, bone cancer survivor, and now a Century Tuna Superbod finalist. Nothing is going to stop Ameer Ahid from taking on the world
Architect, athlete, bone cancer survivor, and now a Century Tuna Superbod finalist. Nothing is going to stop Ameer Ahid from taking on the world
During the recent media launch for the latest batch of Century Tuna Superbods, one of the finalists who got the loudest cheers from the audience was Ameer Ahid. The 30-year old architect and adaptive athlete who showed that grit and resilience comes from breaking past challenges to build the life you want to live.
A bone cancer diagnosis as a teenager led to the amputation of right leg. But that did little to slow him down, saying "I stand on one leg, but I stand here with a limitless spirit. Being mindful that while our body has limitations...it shouldn't keep us from reaching our goals or what we want in life," during the competition's screening event. Making it as a finalist is an opportunity for him to represent a community who would love to have a greater role in the fitness industry.
A couple of months ago, Ahid made the news for being the first Filipino adaptive athlete to join the HYROX Open Men Solo Adaptive Division in Incheon, South Korea. He completed the challenging course with an impressive time of 1 hour and 55 minutes.
Ahid hopes that this will help open doors for greater inclusivity for athletes like him in races and competitions. In an interview for ABS CBN, he says "What really matters most is yung way on how we make yung mga sports be more accessible and inclusive when it comes to us mga PWDs, mga adaptive athletes. Kasi although we know that most sports naman are really accessible na, and we can find ways naman on how to modify things sa mga sports." Ahid is also a Spartan Race ambassador, and also won the Bench Hybrid Active Games.
Along with fellow Superbods finalist Diane Querrer, Ameer's advocacy is focused on fitness being meant for everyone - regardless of body stype and lifestyle. "Whether you’re redefining physical limits or balancing a demanding professional career, true wellness starts when you choose to show up for yourself," is how both he and Querrer explained their vision in an instagram post. And as Ameer has proven, showing up for yourself can take you all the way to the top, including a chance at being named male grand winner and Superbod.
As Century Tuna Superbods celebrates its 20th year, they are putting the spotlight on how being and looking fit is no longer defined by one standard. And that behind that physique is a unique journey that reflects a tenacity to get there, while also fighting for an advocacy they truly admire.