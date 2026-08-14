During the recent media launch for the latest batch of Century Tuna Superbods, one of the finalists who got the loudest cheers from the audience was Ameer Ahid. The 30-year old architect and adaptive athlete who showed that grit and resilience comes from breaking past challenges to build the life you want to live.

A bone cancer diagnosis as a teenager led to the amputation of right leg. But that did little to slow him down, saying "I stand on one leg, but I stand here with a limitless spirit. Being mindful that while our body has limitations...it shouldn't keep us from reaching our goals or what we want in life," during the competition's screening event. Making it as a finalist is an opportunity for him to represent a community who would love to have a greater role in the fitness industry.

A couple of months ago, Ahid made the news for being the first Filipino adaptive athlete to join the HYROX Open Men Solo Adaptive Division in Incheon, South Korea. He completed the challenging course with an impressive time of 1 hour and 55 minutes.