Entrepreneurs, not AI, will create next billion jobs — QI Group founder

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026 in Dalian, Eswaran called for a people-centered approach to economic development, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship, reskilling and stronger innovation ecosystems as AI reshapes the future of work.

Eswaran participated in the panel discussion "The Next Billion Jobs," alongside policymakers, business leaders and workforce experts who explored how governments and businesses can create more inclusive and sustainable employment opportunities.

The discussion comes amid projections from the World Bank that 1.2 billion new workers in developing economies will compete for only about 400 million jobs over the next 10 to 15 years.

Building on themes from his recent article, "Why the Next Billion Jobs Will Be Created by Entrepreneurs, Not Algorithms," Eswaran argued that while technology can boost productivity and unlock opportunities, long-term job creation will still depend on people who identify opportunities, build enterprises and create value in their communities.

He pointed to Southeast Asia's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem as an example, citing Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore as markets where small and medium enterprises are increasingly using digital technologies and AI tools to expand operations and generate employment.

“I have always felt that SMEs, entrepreneurs and smaller enterprises will drive much of this change, as opposed to the larger players in the market. Across Southeast Asia, particularly in markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, we are already seeing this happen," Eswaran said.

He also stressed the importance of continuous reskilling and closer collaboration among governments, universities, startups and the private sector to help workers adapt to rapid technological changes.

“As a group of companies where entrepreneurship forms our backbone, we have built entrepreneurship into our DNA and re-instilling that mindset into the next generation of workers. For much of the last 50 years, the workforce has been shaped by a traditional 9-to-5 model. Today, we need to rethink and reinvent that,” he said.

Eswaran said creating future jobs will require investments not only in technology but also in education, digital infrastructure, capital access and market opportunities.

“I believe that entrepreneurship will drive AI and that progress will come through practical and incremental steps. I also believe that private enterprise, governments and NGOs must work together—not as a single architect, but as partners—to create jobs that are aligned with the future,” he added.

His participation at the forum underscored QI Group's commitment to advancing discussions on entrepreneurship, innovation and inclusive economic development as countries navigate rapid technological transformation.