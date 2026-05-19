Enderun app rewards students beyond the classroom

“College is essentially a four-year subscription plan,” Tuason said. “The problem is, you only feel rewarded at the very end. We wanted to create a platform where students feel rewarded every single day.”

The app also features partnerships with alumni-owned businesses, allowing students to exchange rewards for discounts and perks from partner establishments.

“We’ve seen reward drops sell out instantly,” Tuason said, noting that brands are able to directly reach student communities through the platform.

Following its April 2026 relaunch, the app has recorded more than 5,000 professional connections through its digital ID system.