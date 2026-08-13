Actor-director John Prats confirmed that he and former onscreen partner and ex-girlfriend Heart Evangelista are set to work together on a new project.

Prats admitted that the initiative came amid renewed interest in their tandem following their reunion after 23 years.

“The team discussed that we’re going to have a project together. That has been disclosed, but other details about it, I still do not know,” Prats said.

While he remained mum on whether it will be a movie or a series, Prats hinted that the project will stay true to what made their tandem popular.

“The upcoming project is the biggest fan service of Heart and I,” Prats said.

The actor-director noted that despite the popularity of their love team in the early 2000s, he and Evangelista never had a solo project together, which is why the excitement is real for him.

Prats and Evangelista recently came together when he appeared on the actress’ show, a meeting that sparked nostalgia among longtime fans and eventually led to more content featuring the former onscreen partners.

“Seeing her again after 23 years initially felt weird,” Prats said. “You know, we have different lives and careers. She is now an international fashion personality, while my career shifted focus. I am now behind the camera as a director.”

“Before my reunion with her, I even wondered whether we would still know how to talk to each other after spending more than two decades apart. Surprisingly, siya pa rin ’yung Love Marie na nakilala ko noong late ’90s, early 2000,” he added.

“The John and Heart team-up was a big chunk of my career. Kumbaga, ’yun ako, ’yun ’yung peak ko nung career ko nung kaming dalawa. So, hindi ko makakalimutan ’yung journey namin together nung time na ’yun,” he said.

The overwhelming response from fans surprised the now-concert director, particularly the social media support and reactions, which were largely nonexistent during the height of their tandem.

Longtime supporters have been sharing old clips, photos and edits of the two, with some saying that their reunion brought them back to a simpler time in their lives.

“Parang sinasabi nila, ‘Childhood namin ’to. Parang bumalik kami sa panahon na wala kaming problema.’ So iba ’yung impact sa kanila. At natutuwa kami ni Heart doon sa mga comments na gano’n,” Prats said.

Their reunion has also spilled over into Prats’ personal style, with Evangelista helping him update his wardrobe and encouraging him to move beyond his usual all-black look.

“Heart said na, ‘Enough with the all black,’” Prats shared. She also styled Prats for their recent content together.

As to when fans will see their reunion project, Prats said: “With regard to the timeline, nothing is final yet. Sana humabol this year. We’ll see.”