“Ensuring the peaceful elections in BARMM is a continuing process. Security measures are in place but regular monitoring and real-time adjustments are being done based on the situation on the ground,” Nartatez said.

Comelec has identified 108 areas of concern with varying levels of security risks.

Lanao del Sur has the most red zones at 21, while Maguindanao del Sur has 11 orange zones. Areas in Maguindanao del Norte and Basilan range from low to high risk, while Tawi-Tawi remains relatively secure.

Red zones face severe security risks or have histories of violence, while orange zones face serious armed threats. Yellow zones have documented election-related disturbances, while green zones have no identified security threats.

Nartatez said the PNP would strengthen intelligence-sharing and coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to counter local armed and terrorist groups that could disrupt the polls.

“The goal has always been to provide the safest environment for all our kababayan in the area to freely choose their next leaders,” he said.