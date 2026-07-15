The turnover ceremony was led by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, SHFC President and Chief Executive Officer Federico Laxa, DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., and SHFC Executive Vice President Atty. Junefe Payot.

Laxa said the land titles represent the fulfillment of a long-held dream for the beneficiaries and provide lasting security for future generations.

"Ito na po ang katuparan ng pangarap ng bawat isa sa inyo na magkaroon ng titulo sa lupa't bahay ninyo at pangarap ninyo para sa inyong pamilya at sa susunod pang henerasyon," he said.

Homeowners' association president Cristina Bautista thanked SHFC for helping the community achieve secure land ownership through the CMP.

"Taos-pusong pasasalamat sa SHFC sa pagkakataon na maging amin ang katiyakan namin sa aming tinitirhan. Malaking tulong talaga kasi panghabambuhay na ito at mamanahin ng kaapu-apuhan," Bautista said.

Marikina First District Rep. Marcelino Teodoro also welcomed the milestone, saying it fulfilled the long-standing aspiration of many of his constituents to become legitimate landowners.

Established in the late 1990s as part of Marikina City's in-city relocation program, the homeowners' association received its land acquisition loan from SHFC in 2019. Nearly half of its members have already fully paid their housing loans, reflecting the community's commitment to responsible homeownership.

The DHSUD and SHFC said they will continue expanding housing and land tenure programs to provide more Filipino families with secure homeownership under the Expanded 4PH Program.