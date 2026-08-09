Lionel returned to Rosario with his family Saturday following his father’s death. He was absent from Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Monterrey, where the club held a moment of silence for Jorge and players wore black armbands.

Jorge played a central role in his son’s rise from Rosario to global football stardom.

A former chemical technician and steelworker, he managed Lionel’s career and represented him in contract negotiations and other business matters. He accompanied his son to Barcelona when the future eight-time Ballon d’Or winner moved to Spain as a teenager.

Jorge had served as Lionel’s agent since the football star was 14.

Tributes poured in from the Argentine football community following his death. Newell’s Old Boys, where Jorge had played in the youth ranks and Lionel began his development, was among those that paid tribute.

The Argentine Football Association also honored Jorge, while Inter Miami paid tribute to the Messi family during its match Saturday.

No specific cause of death has been publicly disclosed.