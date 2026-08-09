Filipina tennis player Alexandra "Alex" Eala is set for a major test at the Canadian Open as she advances to the round of 16. Standing across the net is Swiss star and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, establishing a compelling first-time matchup between the two competitors.

The Swiss veteran, currently ranked No. 14, brings high-level tour experience to the encounter, backed by 10 WTA singles titles, a gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics, and deep runs at major tournaments, including semifinals at the US Open and Wimbledon.

Eala continues to build momentum during her North American hard-court swing. Eala enters the contest on a seven-match winning streak, a run that gained traction at the DC Open where she captured her first WTA 500 title.

The upcoming clash marks the first official professional meeting between the rising contender and the former World No. 4. With both players demonstrating immense resilience in their respective third-round matches, their head-to-head encounter promises to be an intriguing strategic battle for a spot in the Canadian Open quarterfinals.