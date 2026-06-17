PLDT Home, Meralco drive residential solar uptake

Under the partnership, PLDT Home subscribers will get access to exclusive MSpectrum solar offers, flexible payment options, and end-to-end support covering system design, permitting, installation, maintenance, and after-sales services.

“One of the priorities that I have set across our organizations is to work together to create innovations that deliver greater value and meaningful impact for Filipinos.

This partnership between PLDT Home, Meralco, and MSpectrum reflects that commitment by bringing together connectivity and energy solutions that can help improve everyday life while contributing to a more sustainable future for our communities and our nation,” PLDT and Meralco Chairman and CEO Manuel V Pangilinan said on Wednesday.

MSpectrum offers customized solar panels, inverters, and battery systems designed around a household’s roof size, energy consumption patterns, and long-term power needs.

“Connectivity without purpose falls short. Power without responsibility loses its meaning. Together with PLDT and MSpectrum, we carry the obligation to deliver a future where homes are smarter, energy is cleaner, and communities are stronger,” said Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho.

The partnership also advances PLDT Home’s push to expand the concept of the connected home beyond internet access.

According to PLDT Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business John Y. Palanca, the deal supports the company’s target of enabling smarter and more efficient homes while creating greater value for customers.