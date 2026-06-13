PLDT on track for full Mindanao network recovery

Free WiFi

To help address immediate connectivity needs, PLDT Enterprise deployed free WiFi centers in earthquake-hit areas, including General Santos City, Sarangani, Glan, Jose Abad Santos and parts of Davao Occidental.

The initiative is providing internet access to thousands of residents as recovery efforts continue.

Starlink for uninterrupted connectivity

In partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), PLDT also installed Starlink broadband facilities in key government offices and healthcare institutions, including Malungon Provincial Hospital and Sarangani Provincial Hospital, helping ensure uninterrupted connectivity for frontline services.

The free WiFi service is open to all mobile users, allowing subscribers of Smart, TNT, Globe, TM and DITO to access internet connectivity regardless of their network provider.

According to DICT officials, the sites are delivering stable download speeds of more than 100 Mbps, supporting communications, access to information and essential online services.

Helping many people as possible

“In times of crisis, our objective is to help as many people as possible,” said Butch Jimenez, chief operating officer of PLDT. “Providing WiFi connectivity to any and all affected Filipinos is our goal.”

PLDT and Smart said they remain focused on restoring the remaining affected facilities and supporting recovery efforts in communities impacted by the earthquake, with full network recovery expected by the weekend.