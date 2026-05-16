PLDT Home expands AI customer support launch

PLDT estimates the system could save customers about 5,000 hours of waiting time per month once fully deployed nationwide.

Diagnose, resolve customer concerns in real time

The platform allows store agents to diagnose and resolve customer concerns in real time during in-store transactions, reducing reliance on backend support processes. It also uses guided diagnostics and resolution tools to improve accuracy and shorten handling time.

“Customer experience remains at the center of our transformation efforts,” said John Y. Palanca, PLDT senior vice president and head of Consumer Business.

A more agile and efficient operation

“By equipping our Sales and Service Centers with AI-driven capabilities, we are building a more agile and efficient operation that empowers our teams to serve customers better while supporting the company’s long-term growth.”

PLDT said the rollout supports its shift toward AI-enabled and cloud-based operations aimed at improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

The company said the platform will also help optimize internal resources and standardize service delivery across its retail network.