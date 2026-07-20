"The true estimation of a Shari'ah Counselor-at-Law lies not in the scope or breadth of their knowledge, but in their just application of it: whether such is used to serve rather than exclude, to heal rather than divide, and to empower rather than exploit others," Inting said.

He also reminded the new counselors that their oath represents a lifelong commitment to uphold the law with integrity, protect the vulnerable, and faithfully serve the public.

Inting said the milestone also belongs to the families, friends and mentors whose guidance helped the successful examinees reach the profession.

He described the 2026 SSBE as part of the Judiciary's continuing efforts to build a more accessible, inclusive and responsive justice system for Muslim Filipinos, citing reforms such as digitalized examinations, secure testing systems and the regionalized administration of the Arabic-language examination.

A total of 235 of the 796 examinees, or 29.52 percent, passed this year's SSBE conducted on May 24 and 27 in testing centers in Quezon City, Davao City, Zamboanga City and Iligan City.

The oath-taking ceremony inducted 237 Shari'ah Counselors-at-Law, including the 235 successful examinees this year and one passer each from the 2022 and 2025 examinations.

Ahmad Nuska Bato and Van Regine Lim Perlas topped the 2026 SSBE with identical overall ratings of 89.15 percent.

Supreme Court Clerk of Court En Banc Marife M. Lomibao-Cuevas administered the oath before the new Shari'ah Counselors-at-Law signed the Roll, formally completing their admission to the Shari'ah Bar.