Working children accounted for 3.1 percent of the country's child population in 2025, compared with 2.7 percent the previous year.

The number of children engaged in child labor also rose slightly to 513,650 in 2025 from 509,160 in 2024. However, the figure remained significantly lower than the 678,360 child laborers recorded in 2023.

Boys continued to make up the majority of working children, accounting for 61.6 percent of the total, while girls comprised 38.4 percent.

Among children engaged in child labor, boys represented 72.7 percent, or 373,650.

The services sector employed the largest share of working children at 48.7 percent, followed by agriculture at 41.2 percent and industry at 10.1 percent.

Agriculture, however, continued to account for the highest proportion of child laborers, employing 65.5 percent of children engaged in hazardous or exploitative work.

Children aged 15 to 17 comprised the largest share of both working children and child laborers, accounting for 73.5 percent and 80.5 percent, respectively.

The PSA said the figures underscore the continuing need to strengthen measures protecting children from hazardous work while addressing the economic pressures that force many minors into employment.