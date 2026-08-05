Girls’ Generation member and actress Kwon Yuri is officially leaving SM Entertainment after nearly two decades with the agency.

SM Entertainment announced that it had mutually agreed with Yuri to conclude her exclusive contract on 31 August following extensive discussions.

In a statement, the agency thanked fans for their unwavering support and reflected on Yuri’s 19-year journey with the company.

“It has been a precious time for SM Entertainment to accompany Kwon Yuri throughout her journey — from her debut with Girls’ Generation in 2007, leading the global K-pop craze and growing into an iconic group, to shining as an actress,” the agency said.

The company also praised Yuri’s growth as an actress and recognized her achievements as an “all-rounder artist” through music, acting, variety shows and hosting.

Despite ending her exclusive contract, Yuri will continue promoting as a member of Girls’ Generation.

“We will cheer for Kwon Yuri as she embarks on this new chapter of her journey,” SM Entertainment added.

Yuri debuted in August 2007 with the hit single “Into the New World” alongside members Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Sooyoung, Yoona, Jessica and Seohyun. Over the years, the group became known for chart-topping hits such as “Gee,” “Genie,” “The Boys,” “I Got A Boy,” “Lion Heart” and “Oh!”

Beyond her music career, Yuri has built a successful acting portfolio, appearing in numerous television dramas and films while continuing activities with Girls’ Generation.