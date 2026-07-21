"It is the State's primary obligation to investigate and prosecute all instances of government corruption. It must leave no stone unturned. These documents are vital in ensuring that the full picture of Duterte's financial history as a public official is divulged and scrutinized by the Filipino people," SPARK said.

The organization also warned that senator-judges who oppose the issuance of subpoenas despite what it described as the need for a comprehensive review of Duterte's financial records would be "complicit in enabling corruption."

"Any senator callous enough to vote no seeks to evade accountability, not just for the sake of the Vice President, but also for themselves. They are equally as corrupt," the group said.

SPARK reiterated its call for Duterte's conviction, citing what it described as evidence of abuse of power and alleged malversation of public funds during her tenure as Vice President.

"Duterte cannot hide behind her defense panel nor the senator-judges who are lawyering for her. In fact, the impeachment proceedings demonstrate a very crucial fact: there is no greater time than now to hold all public officials involved in corruption and remove them from office as soon as possible. Lahat ng sangkot, dapat managot," the group said.

The group also urged the government to continue pursuing all present and future corruption cases without regard to partisan affiliation or political persuasion.