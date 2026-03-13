Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio welcome baby girl

Among those who greeted the couple was actress Charlie Dizon, who commented:

“Awwwww congratulations @iamr2alonte @iamandalioloisa 🥹❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans also shared their excitement for the pair.

“Congratsssss Parents!!!! Proud of you @iamandalioloisa 🙌❤️ & to the super excited daddy!!! 🩷🩷🩷,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Officially mommy @iamandalioloisa and daddy @iamr2alonte🌸Congratulations!🙏💜.”

Alonte also expressed gratitude in an Instagram Story shortly after the announcement.

“thank You Lord!!” he wrote.

He later reposted the photo of their daughter with the message: “wabyuuu!! (love you).”

The couple had earlier shared details about their baby’s name in a vlog documenting their gender reveal and baby shower.

Ronnie explained the inspiration behind the name:

“Kaya Runi yan kasi akala ko noong una lalaki talaga kasi kapag lalaki is Ronnie, eh naging babae kaya Runi na lang kaya ayon siya.”

The vlog ended with a message for their daughter before she was born.

“We love you so much. We can’t wait to finally meet you, our dearest daughter, RUNI LIOR.”

Alonte and Andalio first revealed in December 2025 that they were expecting their first child. At the time, they also shared that they had quietly tied the knot.

The birth of baby Nili marks the couple’s latest milestone after years of growing together in the public eye.