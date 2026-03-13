Next-level entertainment at sea: Disney Adventure raises the curtain

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Theater features two Broadway-style productions, including Disney Seas the Adventure and Disney Remember. The latter marks the first time WALL‑E and EVE appear live on stage, using a combination of puppetry and animatronics to recreate the beloved Pixar characters.

Entertainment even unfolds during dinner at the ship’s Navigator’s Club, where a musical storyline about travel and friendship features appearances by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

The experience culminates in Lion King Celebration in the Sky, a fireworks show inspired by The Lion King — part of a tradition that makes Disney Cruise Line the only cruise operator consistently launching fireworks at sea.

“We’re incredibly proud that Disney Cruise Line is actually the only cruise line in the world that offers fireworks at sea,” Weinbloom said. “The Lion King Celebration in the Sky is such a powerful and exciting kind of new entry into the canon of Disney Cruise Line fireworks shows.”

With the ship homeporting in Singapore — the cruise line’s first in Southeast Asia — the creative team also drew inspiration from the region while developing the shows.

“Every step of the way in the development of the Disney Adventure, we’ve all known that her home port was going to be Singapore,” Weinbloom said. “So, every step of the way… we’ve always been thoughtful about what is the experience that our guests in the region are going to really want to engage with.”

After more than three years of development, Weinbloom said the project has been both emotional and deeply rewarding for the team behind the productions.

“Emotional, emotional… this team has been leading this project for years — three plus years — the majority of folks on this stage. It’s a lot of life to have invested in a project,” she said.

“I also just feel so enormously proud. I really believe that this team has put forward the best of what our Disney Live Entertainment teams and the Walt Disney Company is capable of.”

With its mix of theatrical storytelling, cutting-edge technology and beloved Disney characters, the Disney Adventure aims to deliver an entertainment lineup that continues the company’s century-long legacy of storytelling — now playing out across the high seas.