Issa Pressman Shares Heartfelt Tribute for James Reid’s 33rd Birthday

Love filled social media as singer-songwriter Issa Pressman dedicated a heartfelt birthday message to boyfriend James Reid as the actor-musician celebrated his 33rd birthday.

On Instagram, Issa gave fans a glimpse of their intimate celebration through a short video capturing special moments from the occasion. Alongside the clip, she penned an emotional note expressing how much James has meant in her life and how their relationship has become a source of comfort and strength.

“Happy 33rd my love with you I feel at home, I feel the most safe & free,” she wrote. “Thanks for being you, for lifting me up so I can fly, and for teaching me that dreams aren’t a far away destination in the future, but is lived here & now.”

James later responded to the touching message with a simple but affectionate reply: “Pause please here forever.”

The couple first went public with their romance in 2023 after being spotted together during Harry Styles ’ concert in Manila. Since then, the two have openly shared glimpses of their relationship online, earning support from fans who continue to admire their chemistry and closeness.

Their bond has also weathered difficult moments together. In an earlier interview, James reflected on how their relationship deepened through personal struggles, saying his unwavering love for Issa never left him doubtful about their future together.

“It was just love. I’d never had one single shadow of a doubt that it was her,” he previously shared, adding that Issa eventually became one of the people who taught him the deepest lessons about love.