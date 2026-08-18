Banking on the heroics of Trisha Tubu and Royse Tubino, Farm Fresh barged into the win column by clobbering Nxled in straight sets, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22, last Saturday in Tubud, Lanao Del Norte for an even 1-1 win-loss record.

Although this year’s format of the province-hopping competition is purely for teams to gauge their level of competitiveness heading into the 2026-2027 Invitational Conference, the Foxies are taking each game seriously.

“We are in high morale right now since we won. Hopefully, we can bring this high morale to our next game in Bacolod,” said seasoned winger Tubino, who dropped 12 points last game.

“We want to maintain this run and for our coaches not to go tired of reminding us what on what to do inside the court,” she added.

The Foxies recovered from a shocking four-set loss to Galeries Tower on 11 July in Batangas City.

Using the long break to regroup and recalibrate, Farm Fresh played with better cohesion and energy in subduing the Chameleons in one hour and 40 minutes.

Up next for the Foxies, who are fresh from a breakthrough fourth-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference, are the winless yet dangerous Solar Spikers.

Capital1, playing sans top hitters Bella Belen, Erika Santos and Vanie Gandler, suffered a straight-sets loss to Nxled in Vigan, Ilocos Sur on 25 July.

The Solar Spikers are also coming into the game a little rusty after an unexpected long layoff following the cancellation of their game against Creamline in Santiago, Isabela two weeks ago due to extreme weather conditions brought about by tropical depression ‘Maymay’.

Still, Farm Fresh has no reason to relax.

“Our last game is important because we can bring the momentum of our win to the next conference. It’s a huge help if you enter the (Invitational) conference with high morale,” said the reigning Season Most Valuable Player Tubu.

“We want to finish our conference with a win. Our next game won’t be east because we’re facing Capital1. We’re excited for that especially for me because it will my first time there.”

The Foxies are joining defending champion PLDT, Creamline, Nxled and two foreign guest teams in the Invitationals scheduled to begin on 31 August.