She said the incident has already been reported to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) to identify those behind the scam and hold them accountable.

The PAO chief also urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with the fake video.

"This is totally disgusting," Acosta said.

She believes the scammers deliberately used her image and voice because of the public trust she has earned through her work providing free legal and humanitarian services, particularly to indigent and underprivileged Filipinos.

Acosta reminded the public to verify online content carefully and avoid sending money or personal information to investment schemes promoted through fake or unauthorized social media posts.